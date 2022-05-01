How Chile 1 tormented UPND members

How UPND members were suffering at the hands of Chile 1 and PF before elections

Prominent Kitwe Jerabo and businessman CHILESHE RICHARD MBULU known as CHILE ONE has been shot dead by his wife in the early hours of the morning.

A check by ZNBC News at his house along Ngozi Street in Riverside found scores of jerabo’s and distraught family member’s mourning the deceased.

And family representative KELVIN TEMBO said the deceased CHILE ONE, 39, was allegedly shot by the wife after a marital dispute in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Tembo said he received a call around 01:00 hours this morning from the deceased brother who informed him that the couple were quarrelling.

He said minutes later the family members who were present heard a gunshot from the bedroom and when they rushed in they found CHILE ONE in a pool of blood gasping for life.

Mr TEMBO said the wife identified as ANNA MONTA 30 who was still holding a gun at the time threatened to shot family members who wanted to rush the deceased to the hospital.

Mr TEMBO described his death as a blow to the family and small scale miners in Kitwe.

And STANSLOUS MBULU brother to the deceased said CHILE ONE was a loving and caring bread winner for the family.

Police in Kitwe have also confirmed the death adding that the wife ANNA is currently detained at Riverside Police station in Kitwe.