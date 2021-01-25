How criminals steal cars, evade tax using ECL

Motor vehicle criminals have now found a way of evading police, RTSA and and ZRA taxes by merely putting on EL 2021 number plates, according to sources close to the syndicates.

“You can drive your vehicle from any border, pass through police and RATSA check points without being stopped. Some of these vehicles are being imported into the country and later cross the Zambian borders into the DRC for reselling. The Zambian treasury is losing millions in taxes through this criminal syndicate but nothing can be done by law enforcement agencies as long as they bear this number plate,” sources have revealed.

Other motorists who have no road taxes merely put PF chitenges on the front window screens and they can pass any police check points.