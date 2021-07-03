How Davies Mwila is trying to divide Zambia along tribal line

This is how it started, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila instructing his thugs all over the country to arrest Chishimba Kambwili if he insults Lungu again.

Then Kambwili was neutralised and Davies Mwila was back to announce Kambwili’s new assignment. This is how Kambwili was assigned to try and divide Zambia on tribal lines on behalf of PF. Davies Mwila is directly responsible for Kambwili’s tribal hate speeches. This is what he is taking about here and there is no doubt at all. We are sure Mwila is only looking at wining elections. He hopes that by dividing Zambia along tribal lines, his PF will benefit. But if tribal conflicts were to escalate, Davies Mwila would be the first one to be arrested by the international criminal court for crimes against humanity. This video is sufficient evidence to send Mwila to jail for three life times. Even in our local courts, this can send Mwila to jail for life. We are sure Mwila’s time will come for him to account why he wants to bring war in Zambia.IMG_9355