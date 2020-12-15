How Gambling Is Being Regulated in Zambia

The Republic of Zambia has a population of 18 million and more than 60% of its residents have a mobile phone. As a result, the country’s online gambling industry has grown exponentially over the past couple of years. However, because of the risks associated with gambling, this market has been regulated in Zambia. This has led some users and operators to become confused about the current legislations. Is it legal for them to engage in online gambling? Can they safely play and receive pay-outs of real money? That is exactly what we hope to clarify in our article today. Keep reading to find out the main things you need to know about the regulated online gambling market in Zambia.

The Lottery

The national lottery, more commonly known as the Zambian Lotto, is completely legal in the African country. Customers can purchase their lottery tickets from a land-based vendor or by heading online. By correctly guessing 6 numbers from a possible 39 numbers, residents in Zambia are able to win a massive jackpot of money. One of the biggest pay-outs from the Zambian Lotto was a humongous 858 million kwachas (which is equivalent to 56 million USD). Of course, the national lottery is the only operator in the country that has the licence to do so.

Online Casinos

Things get a little more complicated when it comes to the country’s online casinos. Though there are four land-based casinos in Zambia (Majestic Casino Resort, The New Fairmont Casino, The Falls Casino and The Great Wall Casino), there are no online casinos that are indigenous to the country. Also, the laws surrounding online casinos seem to be unclear. However, it does appear that customers are allowed to engage in online gambling by using offshore operators who accept Zambian players. By offshore operators, we mean companies from different countries which have set up an online casino. Using these offshore online casinos, Zambian gamers can play things like online slots , table games, card games, and mobile jackpots. Of course, players have to be over the age of 18 to use real-money online casinos. Zambian gamers must also pay using USD.

Sports Betting

Sports are a massive part of the culture in Zambia, particularly football, rugby, boxing and golf. As a result, there has been a massive push towards online sports betting being legalised in the country. People like to stake money on their favourite teams for fun with their friends and sometimes to win a little bit of money if they can. As such, the Zambian government has legalised sports betting in the country in a variety of formats. This means people can wager money on the outcome of matches either over the phone, at betting shops (with bookmakers) or through online betting platforms. Obviously, this is great news for Zambians who are obsessed with football.

This is how online gambling is being regulated in Zambia. Currently, sports betting, the national lottery and online casinos (from offshore operators) are the only forms which are legalised.