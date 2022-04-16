How Gatbro used Esther Lungu foundation to evade tax

GATBRO IMPORTED ITEMS WITHOUT PAYING ZRA, USED ESTHER LUNGU FOUNDATION TO AVOID TAX

GATBRO International has defrauded the state a total of K 188,000,000 (One hundred and eighty-eight million) by importing assorted grocery items supplied to various supermarkets without paying a single ngwee.

Officers investigating this matter say ZRA administration director Callistus Kaoma was at the centre of this and heavily benefited from the Gatbro International owners.

And a source at the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has disclosed that Gatbro International declared the said goods on various dates as being destined for a charity organization (Esther Lungu Foundation) for distribution to orphans, widows and the aged as well as the disabled.

“This is why what they supply from abroad is able compete with locally manufactured goods because there was no tax at all paid, but our men used to calculate what would have been paid and it comes to 188 million kwacha,” said the source.

The ZRA source said some officers from the institution tried to follow up the issue at some point in 2020 and 1 was transferred to Mwami boarder.

“When Gatbro International goods come, it would be sometimes 10 to 15 trucks with assorted brands of tinned fish, beef, beans, spices, cooking oil, cleaning chemicals and many more and of course we would believe that these are meant for donations but that was not the case, even former CG knew about this,” the source said.