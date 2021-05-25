How GBM, Kambwili abducted HH’s relatives

CHILLING REVELATIONS OF HOW GBM, KAMBWILI AND ENTIRE PF WANTED TO BLOCK HH’S FILING IN OF NOMINATION BY ABDUCTING HIS DISTANCE RELATIVES.

In these three part videos, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema l’relatives reveal how they were abducted by PF senior leaders to implicate HH in another scandal so that he’s arrested few days before nominations and not feature on the ballot paper.

Richness Mwananimbwe, the lady who was recently paraded at the PF secretariat as HH’s relative and was made to denounce the UPND President Mr. Hichilema has now come out in the open revealing how the whole scheme was cooked up to implicate HH so that he is disqualified from elections.

She has particularly named PF leaders Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Chishimba Kambwili and Maj Richard Kachingwe as being the ones who had abducted them and ensure that HH does not file for President.

The trio are said to have hatched a plan of parading Hichilema’s distant relatives and accuse him of stealing their cattle.

Richness narrates how GBM got and held HH’s distance relatives into hostage and taught them how to implicate HH before being paraded in front of cameras at the PF secretariat.

According to Richness, the whole group was made to sleep at Chishimba Kambwili’s house before being moved to a private lodge in Lusaka’s Makeni Bonaventure area.

“Our movements were highly restricted to a point where even when going to the toilet, we had to be escorted” Richness narrates

She revealed that they were initially promised K400,000 by GBM to ensure that they denounced Hichilema and have him arrested and not file for nominations as President.

When contacted for a comment Chishimba Kambwili stated that Hichilema’s distant relatives were taken to his house by GBM and Kachingwe.

Richness is now asking for forgiveness from Zambians for being used by the PF to denounce their distant relative Mr. Hichilema.

They also say that if one of them is killed, then GBM, Kambwili and Kachingwe must be held accountable as they had threatened them of death if they revealed the scheme.

This is one of the many schemes that the PF leaders and their surrogates like Chilufya Tayali and Edith Nawakwi have been planning to knock out HH from the ballot.

We currently have two citizens in the name of Milton and Phelina Hatembo whose where abouts are not known as they are running away from the PF leaders who want them to implicate HH in some land grabbing issues in Kalomo.