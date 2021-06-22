How many vaccinated people have died of Covid, experts ask government

It seems civil servants, including judges who were vaccinated are the ones dying more…

AUTHORITIES CHALLENGED TO DISCLOSE HOW MANY PEOPLE WHO RECEIVED THE COVID-19 VACCINE HAVE SUCCUMBED TO THE PANDEMIC

The Biomedical Union of Zambia has challenged the Ministry of Health to disclose if those who have died of Covid-19 pandemic in the recent days, were among the people who have been vaccinated against virus.

Speaking in an interview with 5FM, News Union President, Daniel Mwimbe has also urged the ministry to reveal how many of those who have been vaccinated are in the isolation facilities.

Mr Mwimbe said that people need to know if the vaccines they are receiving are working or not.

The Biomedical Union of Zambia President has, however, called on the government to acquire more Covid-19 vaccines so that many lives can be saved.

The Ministry has indicated that COVID-19 vaccinations have shown evidence to prevent severe illness and death.

As of yesterday the country recorded 49 Covid-19 deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 1,644..