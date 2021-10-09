How PF cadres are cheating UPND government

Listen very carefully to what the gentleman is saying in the video . His name is Cade Chokobo. He is a senior director in the ministry of youths.

This was a few months ago when he launched a fake project to empower youths but the main aim was for PF to loot national resources.

Now see below :

Cade Chikobo is Director- Youths, in the Ministry of Youths and Sports. He is a known PF cadre and married to Mumbi Phiri’s daughter and a lap dog for former Minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

He is seen on the video handing over the controversial Oil tankers to the so called Youths who are all PF cadres. He also owns some of these tankers.

But In this photo, he is accompanying the New Dawn Sports and Youths Minister Mr Elvis Nkandu to call on the owners of the Oil Tankers to come out and claim them or else the Tankers will be forfeited to the State.

Can you imagine that ?

How can the Minister appeal to the owners to claim the Tankers when the person who handed over the tankers and the partial owner of the Oil Tankers was touring and inspecting the Oil Tankers with him?!! That’s why the PF members like Lubinda and Lusambo are mocking the new government because they have PF cadres planted in all top government positions.

They can cheat the tortoise government but will never escape the Watchdog watchful eye.