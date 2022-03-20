How PF civil servants are embarrassed Milupi

SEE HOW PF OFFICIALS IN GOVERNMENT EMBARRASSED MINISTER MILUPI

Editor,

Did you see how Minister of Infrastructure was embarrassed in parliament this week when he gave wrong information or false information on a certain road, after being challenged by PF Mps in that area. This information is given to him by technocrats in their respective ministries.

The Minister had to go back to parliament and give the correct information.

Even then, the Minister reported that K11m was released to do part of the road. Again he was told that nothing was done on that road.

He then said he will send his regional director, who obviously is a PF cadre, who probably approved and signed off papers that the road was partly done.

This is the problem we have.

UPND government and Ministers are still working with directors and PF partisan civil service who are either working against the government or hiding information or giving false information or leaking information.