How PF has made you suffer

Dear Zambian Citizen

, kindly work up,PF has done all these wrongs to make you suffer;

1.Zambian Government has the most expensive vehicles and many of them for nothing.It buys vehicles from show rooms like Mercedes Benz, Toyota Land cruiser,Ford Ranger,Tata etc and the vehicles are extremely expensive to buy and maintain.Zambia from 2016 to 2021 has bought more and expensive vehicles than Government from 1964-2012.CARELESS!!!

2.Ambulances: OVERPRICED.

3.Firetenders: OVERPRICED.

4.GRZ projects: OVERPRICED.

5.Tarmac Roads: Overpriced but so useless and weak.

The PF has been the most careless and irresponsible Government in Zambia,it has spend expensively on too cheap projects,the profits have been pocketed in a few individuals pockets.People of Eastern Province, please work up and Vote wisely this time my dear Brethren,it’s high time.The money that these people have stolen could have done a lot of things for the Zambian Citizens.PF is bragging of Hospitals,they don’t even have medicines, and moreover they were built from loans that we are failing to pay right now and they have accrued too much interest.Giving PF another 5 years would be like JUMPING FROM A FRYING PAN INTO FIRE.

Vote For Change.

#VoteHH

#VoteUPND

#VoteForChange2021.

Hon.Ronald Mbuzi

Aka: Luangeni 1

Eastern Province

Chipata.

0970907047