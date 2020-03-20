How police bundled disabled protesters from state house

Lest we forget, how PF government mistreated persons with disabilities at State House loading them in trucks and forcing them out.
In this video police are deployed to manhandle people with disabilities, load them in a truck and take them away.
Let Mwape to explain this.
COMMENTS
Our squabbles are always trivial. The real issues that are affecting the common folks are ignored. For instance, the Rwandese are taking over the small businesses in our country. The Rwandese come with minimum capital and start renting our simple shops in the suburbs whilst getting groceries on credit from Indians. These guys became comfortable within short periods of time whilst we are napping. The recent saga of Mealie Meal opened our eyes how selfish these Rwandese can be. It is sad that this is happening when Zambia is struggling with issues of unemployment. I have never voted before but any Political Party that will address this issue can be assured of my vote.