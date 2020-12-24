How police pointed guns at HH and his lawyers

Watch how Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri’s blocked President Hakainde Hichilema’s vehicle and his escort at Cabinet office yesterday. Officers, acting on instructions from the Commissioner were threatening to shoot people including President Hichilema’s lawyers. Journalist were shunted in one place and ordered not to move anywhere else as police went round firing live ammunition at unarmed citizens. Commissioner Phiri drew his weapon several times and threatened to shoot at UPND Members of Parliament and bystanders without provocation. Commissioner Phiri led the officers that killed an unarmed UPND member Joseph Kaunda, who was giving solidarity to President Hichilema, and Nsama Nsama a state prosecutor Nsama Nsama, who was having his breakfast at a restaurant a stone-throw from his office.

The way of life can be free and beautiful, but we have lost that way. Greed has poisoned Edgar Lungu, Kakoma Kanganja and Nelson Phiri’s souls, has barricaded our country Zambia with hate, has goose-stepped us into misery and bloodshed

However, the death of our hard earned democracy has not been an assassination from ambush. It has been a slow extinction from apathy, indifference, and undernourishment we as a citizenry are guilty of.