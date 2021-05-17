How Zambia ‘celebrity’ swindled me

How Zambia ‘celebrity’ swindled me

Hello.
My name is Heike and I am hoping you can help me.
I am looking for Jay Whysons family.

We dated here in Texas and I ended up giving him 50 000$ to invest in a radio station in Zambia. He ended up leaving me with all of my money.
I am a single mom and can not believe he did this. He told me he is a celebrity back home and now I am looking for his family to tell them what he did.
I live with my children and Jay used to come visit but he always kept his house in Houston. We were never allowed to visit him!

I am very desperate to get my money back and the truth out about him. I am hoping if somehow I can find his family and speak to them, he will give me my money back.
Or, if I let his country know on what he did to me. He will pay me back.
I gave him
50 000$ for a radio station in Zambia
8000$ for a car dealership
2500$ to pay for his grandmas surgery
And money here and there.
I was used by him and I want the truth out!
No man should ever get away with this. I am a single mom of 2 and now he disappeared.
He deleted all the pics of me and him. He is smart for sure.

