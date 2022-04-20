Hunting kick-backs at ministry of tourism

Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Evans Muhanga surely admired corruption under the reign of Patriotic Front (PF) and now intends to re-advertise tenders for the 2022 hunting concessions so that he gets kickbacks, some traditional leaders have said.

Last week, Muhanga met some traditional leaders at Golden Peacock Hotel where Community Resource Boards (CRBS) were discussing the impasse surrounding the tourism industry.

The chiefs complained that if the concessions were re-advertised, the rural communities would lose on revenue, poaching would be on the rise and the citizens would be deprived of the much-needed proteins from game meat among other vices

The chiefs said Muhanga would be going against the advice of Attorney General Kabesha Mulilo who has recommended that Minister of Tourism and Arts Rodney Sikumba should sign the tenders and allow successful bidders to start operating in the 19 hunting blocks.

The hunting period is scheduled to start on May 1 and the chiefs were still wondering as to why the minister was delaying to sign the concession. The chiefs were further upset that there was no revenue from outfitters and wondered if Muhanga would compensate them for the loss.

Some chiefs that attended the meeting said Muhanga wants to re-advertise the tenders so that he gives the concessions to his close associates and some outfitters who have links to government officials.

“So we have people in the UPND who were admiring the corruption by the PF. The PS for Tourism plans to re-advertise the tenders, thereby going against the advice of the Attorney General. Muhanga is undermining the authority of the Attorney General. Why is he ignoring the advice of the Attorney General and the legal opinion ? By ignoring the advice of the Attorney General, Muhanga is going against the New Dawn government’s pronouncements of promoting the rule of law,” said one of the chiefs that attended the meeting.

Successful bidders for the 2022 hunting season have already been informed and allocated their hunting blocks but the minister has been dilly-dallying to sign the concessions, thereby giving Muhanga the chance to plan for re-advertising.

The chiefs that attended the meeting with Muhanga are senor chief Nsama, chief Mulendema, chief Kaingu, chief Lundu, chief Chikwa and chieftainess Mwanya among others.

Last week, Muhanga and Sikumba snubbed a meeting with the Community Resource Board Association (ZCRBA), describing it as a ‘waste of time’.

ZCRBA president George Tembo and chairman Rogers Lubilo sought a roundtable meeting to find solutions to the challenges facing the tourism sector.

This was after Tembo and Lubilo wrote several letters, made phone calls and even sought a face-to-face meeting with minister Sikumba and PS Muhanga but to no avail.

The meeting between Muhanga and the chiefs was held on 14 April, during the time that CRBs and traditional leaders held an indaba.