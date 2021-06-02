Husband eats wife’s nipple in dream

HUSBAND BITES WIFE’S NIPPLE IN DREAM

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man of Chongwe District for the offence of grievous bodily harm.

Benson Mwanjeleka of Mwachifumu village in Chief Bunda Bunda is reported to have completely bitten off the nipple of his wife’s left breast while dreaming.

The victim Christine Galufu, 33, reported the matter to Chongwe police which occurred on May 31 at around 22:30 hours.

Mwanjeleka who is in police custody claims that all this happened while he was dreaming.

This is according to a statement made available to Diamond News by Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo.