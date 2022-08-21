I also lost money to AIRTEL, Zanaco

Good morning ba Zambia watchdog kindly help me no matter how small the case might be I wrongly sent k3000 from my Airtel money account to a zanaco account which does not exist I called Airtel who advised me to call zanaco if they don’t help I should wait for 72 hours then the money would be reversed automatically.i called zanaco call centre the lady advised me to visit any of their outlet and write a letter for a CALL BACK of my money I rushed thier they checked and only to be told sorry sir these days we can’t do that how do we know whether this is a scam u want to reclaim your money after paying your friend so sorry go back to Airtel they contact us.i did as advised but from Airtel side I was frankly told the money Is with the bank so it’s beyond them and thiers nothing they can do and the lady was quick to cut my conversation like I was just making noise so through this kindly help me if it’s possible I get back my money surely as a customer is this what one would consider a best service in this mordern era.christopher phiri 0978155728 lsk

