I am better than HH, a nobody, says Lusambo

BA SCOTLAND

By Kamuti Muyambela

UPND are a group of dunderheads, says Bowman Lusambo.

And Lusambo has lashed out at Patricia Scotland for not speaking out against the UPND leadership for allegedly perpetuating political violence, derogatorilysaying beisala ifinwa (she should not shut her mouth) towards opposition violence.

Meanwhile, Lusambo said he is far better than opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, in terms of leadership standing as he has been elected as member of parliament and served as minister, but Hichilema was just an ordinary person who has never been elected to any public office.

Speaking during a paid for special political programme on Radio Phoenix on Wednesday, Lusambo, who is former Lusaka Province minister, charged that the UPND members are just dander heads that have continued to criticise and politicise the Patriotic Front development agenda.

He said the PF government, under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, has delivered development to all parts of the country; stressing that this is the fact that the UPND leadership has failed to appreciate.

The Kabushi Patriotic Front candidate in the August 12 general said instead of criticicising and politicising anything that the current government is doing, the UPND members should appreciate what President Edgar Lungu and the PF have done since 2015.

“The PF has built health facilities dotted across the country. And these health posts and hospitals are well stocked with drugs…we have medicines in these health facilities and well qualified health workers. So those that are saying that we do not have enough health workers in clinics and hospitals are just UPND members that are failing to appreciate what the PF, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Lungu, has done in terms of delivering development across the country,” said Lusambo during a radio programme monitored by Daily Revelation. “The problem we have in Zambia currently is that we are dealing with UPND members who want just want to argue for the sake of arguing. UPND are a group of dander heads. Luchi, ako akachituma phone ni ka UPND. These are just UPND who just want to politicise the issue of not having drugs in health centres. I challenge that person to take me and show me any health facility that has not medicines.”

Lusambo said President Edgar Lungu has invested heavily in the health, education and agriculture sectors.

“If there are some sectors which President Lungu has prioritised, it’s the health sector. President Edgar Lungu has invested heavily in the health sector, in the education sector and the agriculture sector,” Lusambo claimed.

And Lusambo has lashed out at Patricia Scotland for not speaking out against the UPND leadership for allegedly perpetuating political violence.

He accused the UPND of fanning violence ahead of the August polls.

“The UPND members are the ones engaging in political violence. And ba [Patricia] Scotland should not keep quiet over this issue. Ba Scotland should speak out…ba Scotland beisala ifinwa. Let the international community speak out on political violence being perpetuated by the UPND leadership,” said Lusambo.

Meanwhile, Lusambo has said Hichilema “is just an ordinary person who has not even been an elected leader.”

“Me I am far much better than Hakainde Hichilema. Unlike HH, me as Bowman Lusambo, I have was elected by the people of Kabushi constituency in 2016 and I served…continue reading