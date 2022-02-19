I will never forget how M’membe demeaned Tongas

MMEMBE DIVIDED ZAMBIANS USING THE POST

By Bradley Chingobe

Seeing The Post Newspaper liquidated was a sad day for the Zambian media fraternity. Families lost jobs and many others suffered as a result.

However, we must not forget how Fred Mmembe used that platform to divide the people of Zambia.

His personal vendetta, to make Sure Hakainde Hichilema never becomes president, made him start using derogatory terms such as Bantustsn to alienate Tongas from the rest of the country.

Its for this reason that I feel Fred Mmembe should be kept away from the presidency as far as possible.

His series of Bantustan editorials embedded tribalism in the depth of the Zambian ethos. His editorials gave tribalists an opportunity to legally look at Tongas with utter disdain.

He used his paper to make Zambians believe that Tongas were a lesser and inept group of people who belonged to a secluded area which he, without remorse, called it, Bantustan. A loathed upon Apartheid term,

Fred Mmembe is part of the reason, an HH presidency was delayed and hard to attain. As a Tonga, I will never forget how he belittled us and vehemently made me feel like I was a lesser being.