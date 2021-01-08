If you used Honeybee condoms, get tested

INDIVIDUALS WHO COULD HAVE USED SUBSTANDARD CONDOMS DISTRIBUTED BY HONEYBEE PHARMACY URGED TO GO FOR VCT

By Patricia Male

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) is calling on individuals who could have used the substandard condoms and gloves distributed by honeybee pharmacy limited to go for Voluntary Counseling and Testing –VCT- and hepatitis b testing to guarantee their safety.

MQHZ is reminding the public that the substandard medicines have bad effects to their bodies, whose results cannot be seen today but in the near future.

MQHZ Media and Advocacy Director, Francis Kangwa says it is unacceptable for the Ministry of Health to distribute substandard drugs and other medical supplies to the public and that the Zambian Medicine Regulatory Authority and Medical Stores Limited must take their work seriously and should not take Zambian for granted.

Mr. Kangwa says his organization is demanding that all officers involved in these matters must be held accountable and must be suspended immediately.

And MQHZ is urging government to take a serious thought on the acceptance and use of the controversial Covid 19 vaccine amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

Mr. Kangwa is of the view that the vaccine must be tested according to the Zambian standards so that they can assure the public its safety and gain the confidence which has been lost due to these irregularity by the Ministry of Health.

