Ignore ban on rallies, opposition encouraged

PeP STATEMENT No. 38 ISSUED ON THURSDAY, 27th MAY 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are disappointed with the double standards that are being exhibited by President Edgar Lungu in terms of election campaigns. During his campaign launch at Mulungushi yesterday, the President said there shall be no rallies or huge gatherings while he himself was addressing a huge gathering. In other words, President Lungu wants his political opponents not to campaign while he himself is busy campaigning.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress we wish to advise all fellow opposition political parties to ignore President Lungu’s pronouncement on campaign restrictions with the contempt that it deserves. All opposition political parties should be reminded that we currently in the official 90 days campaign period and there is no legal requirement whatsoever to get a permit for a rally from any authority. As opposition we should not allow ourselves to be intimidated anyhow. As a player in this election, President Lungu cannot also be the referee to dictate when the opposition should campaign and when they should not.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress it is evident to us that President Lungu is trying to mitigate his fast dwindling political fortunes through intimidation of his political opponents. We are sure that President Lungu is fully aware that he has no sound basis on which to ask the Zambian people to re-elect him back into office. His road infrastructure pitch is a farce as there are no roads to talk home about outside of Lusaka, regardless of whether one goes east, west, north or south. His economic prosperity pitch is only applicable to those around him whom he has given lucrative tenders to supply expired drugs and grandmotherly looking fire trucks. The common Zambian is in dire poverty and squalor.

4. As Patriots for Economic Progress our advice to President Edgar Lungu is that instead of wasting his energy intimidating political opponents using COVID-19 regulations, the President should spend his remaining few days in office apologizing to the Zambian people for grossly mismanaging this beautiful country for the past 6 years.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Ailing Nation

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN ENOCK TEMBO (SET)

PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)