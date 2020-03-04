Illegal timber from Zambia Confiscated in Malaysia

Zambian timber destined for Vietnam confiscated in Malaysia
Johor Customs Department seizes more than RM9mil worth of Guibourtia wood from Zambia at the Tanjung Pelepas port here.
Our Outside source has told our #Team of Analysts that Customs director Datuk Mohammad Hamidan Maryani said that the wood was found in a shipping container that was shipped from Zambia and was headed towards Vietnam.
We received information from our intelligence team on the matter and conducted a check on the shipping container at the port.
“We then found 115 pieces of the wood, weighing about 30,580kg in the container,” he said in a press conference at Menara Kastam here on Tuesday (March 3).
He added that the Guibourtia wood is a controlled commodity under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) and any transhipment would require an export permit from the exporting country.
Analysis
The wood is worth 2.9 million dollars equivalent to about 30 million Kwacha. Our sources have confirmed to our Team of Analysts that the owners of the confiscated wood belongs to a group of “Politically exposed Persons”.
Embarrassment has hit the Zambian Mission in Malaysia. Waking up to a negative headline about your country in a foreign country.
Its time for light to shine against darkness let everything be exposed.
Just let us know who is involved. Just to say Zambian Mukula has been confiscated in Malaysia does not help us.
Ba popwe bashi bwibila isala tabwikuta
Ba popwe bashi bwibila isala tabwikuta don’t finish our natural resources Kaizer were are you we know you are going to defend yourselves you are used this is even nothing to you guys.
Ba popwe bashibwebila isala tabekuta ukwiba don’t finish our natural resources.
Kaizer were are you say something we know you got no shame you will still defend yourselves.
All roads lead to PF apparatchiks- this again proves it. Zambians continue to make the same foolish mistakes and expect a different result.
How much do we hate our own people and country? This is a resource for our own children and children’s children. We are robbing ourselves and from ourselves. Even if we were to exploit this resource, shouldn’t we be seeking to add value such as make furniture from it before emptying it instead of exporting raw timber? Are we the generation that destroys zambia for good? The copper that’s stolen the money that is stolen the poor quality infrastructure we are building. The charcoal burning decimating our forests. The state capture of our forest reserves. The wanton theft of everything of value in this country. Look at the greed. The violence committed with impunity . The poverty. The stealing. The corruption. The list is endless… PF PF where art thy heart and soul that ye should destroy that which was bought and built by the blood and tears of our forefathers. Who will bring this people who pretend to rule in our name to account? O how I weep for mother Zambia.
Moslem customs officials in Malaysia stopped the shipment but Christian customs officials in Zambia allowed it.The Zambian church will not be troubled by this.
Even if it’s sin, they will turn up in church to seek forgiveness from God. After that they will send more contraband to Asia and turn up in church again. Like that it will go on. Zambia Revenue Authority officers are also in the dock for this. They must have been paid to look the other way.
Following the paper trail, who, when, where, how,…
MPs and Zambians in general should seek inspiration from Temba Mliswa on state capture.
