IMF dismayed by firing of Bank Governor

0

IMF dismayed by firing of Bank Governor

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is imperative that Central banks maintain “operational independence and credibility.”
In a tense statement in reaction to the firing of respected former Bank of Zambia Gavernor, Denny Kalyalya, who has since been replaced by a ruling party Stooge, Christopher Mvunga, the IMF expressed concern on the changes at the Zambian central bank.
See statement below…

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Removal of BoZ governor illegal, null and void, says Law professor
  2. Bank of Zambia governor fired
  3. New BoZ governor’s curriculum vitae
  4. Where was the K10 billion going to come from
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *