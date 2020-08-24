IMF dismayed by firing of Bank Governor

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it is imperative that Central banks maintain “operational independence and credibility.”

In a tense statement in reaction to the firing of respected former Bank of Zambia Gavernor, Denny Kalyalya, who has since been replaced by a ruling party Stooge, Christopher Mvunga, the IMF expressed concern on the changes at the Zambian central bank.

See statement below…

