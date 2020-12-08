IMF says studying Zambia’ s request for money

High-Level IMF Staff Team Visits Zambia

Washington, DC: The Zambian authorities have formally requested a financing arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support their reform efforts. The Fund is currently assessing this request.

As part of this assessment, and following an invitation from the Zambian authorities, Mr. Abebe Aemro Selassie, Director of the IMF’s African Department, and Mr. Alex Segura-Ubiergo, mission chief for Zambia are visiting Lusaka during December 7-9 for high-level discussions.