In PF, battle lines for Kasama central drawn

AMB. MWAMBA CALLS FOR PARTNERSHIP INVESTMENT FOR KASAMA GOLF CLUB

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

I spent the evening with Executive Members of the Kasama Golf Club.

When I was Permanent Secretary here, we had identified and lobbied for a developer to partner with Kasama Golf Club to build a four-star Hotel, shopping mall and develop the Golf Course on the expansive land.

I used the oppprtunity to discuss investment opportunities that must be exploited to develop the club and the prime area of land it occupies in Kasama town.

Kasama Golf Club was opened in 1912 and is one of the oldest golf clubs in Zambia.

Livingstone and Chipata Golf Clubs were opened in 1907 while the Ndola Golf Club was formed in 1921.

We had also applied for Kasama to be declared a City as it has among other things, the population and infrastructure such as Cathedral and Golf Club, some of the mandatory requirements for such a declaration.