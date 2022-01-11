Industrial Development Corporation Boss arrested for corporation

ACC ARRESTS IDC CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR CORRUPTION

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Industrial Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer for abuse of authority of office.

Mr Mateyo Kaluba aged 46, of plot number 41830/M in Lilayi off Shantumbu Rd.in Lusaka has been arrested and charged with abuse of authority of office contrary to section 21(1) of the Anti- Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on dates unknown but between 1st March 2020 and 31st March 2021, Mateyo Kaluba, jointly and whilst acting together with persons unknown did abuse the authority of his office by arbitrarily directing Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) PLC to enter into the contract of sale, dated 16th June 2021, between ZAFFICO and Dungguan Baichan Trading Company Ltd., in relation to Mukula tree logs without following procurement procedures.

The Commission in the same matter, has arrested Ackson Tembo, a Lusaka businessman for corrupt practices involving the export of Mukula logs without following laid down procedure.

Ackson Tembo aged 39, and proprietor of ACK General Dealers, of plot number 7059 off Mumbwa road in Lusaka has been charged with two counts of Conveyancing of Forestry Produce without a License and one count of Unlawful Export of Mukula timber contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

This is in connection to the matter in which the Commission in October last year, seized trucks hired by ACK General Dealers loaded with Mukula logs enroute to Namibia and Zimbabwe, with unknown final destinations.

In the first count, Tembo has been charged with Conveyancing of a Forestry Produce without a Licence contrary to Section 89 as read with Section 99 of the Forestry Act number 4 of 2015. Details are that Tembo whilst acting together with persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st July 2021 and 31st September, 2021 in Chirundu District did unlawfully convey twenty- three (23) steel containers laden with pterocarpus chrysothrix also known as Mukula contrary to Section 99 of the Forestry Act number 4 of 2015.

In the second count, Tembo has been charged with unlawful export of Mukula timber contrary to Section 91 as read with Regulation number 15 of 2015 of the statutory instrument number 94 of 2015 of the Forest Act number 4 of 2015. Details are that Tembo whilst acting together with persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st July 2021 and 12th August, 2021 in Chirundu district did attempt to unlawfully export 23 containers laden with Mukula logs through Chirundu border without necessary permits and licences.

In the third count, Tembo has been charged with Conveyancing of a Forestry Produce without a Licence contrary to Section 89 as read with Section 99 of the Forestry Act number 4 of 2015. Details are that Tembo, whilst acting together with persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st June 2021 and 31st September, 2021 at Katima Mulilo border in Western Province did unlawfully convey 16 steel containers laden with Mukula logs on various motor vehicles and trailers.

Mr Kaluba and Mr Tembo have since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon.

More arrests in relation to this case are expected to be conducted soon.

Meanwhile, the Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted a former Zambia Police Officer for corrupt practices and sentenced him to 3 (three) years imprisonment with Hard Labour.

Mansa acting Principal Resident Magistrate honourable Silvia Munyinya has convicted Nasilele Mufungulwa aged 40, of Kanyama township in Lusaka District.

Nasilele Mufungulwa was in 2015 arrested by the Commission for corruptly soliciting for K2000 and receiving K1, 360 from Tshimanga Bamani, as an inducement for him to release an unregistered Toyota Rav4 1999 model, motor vehicle, a matter or transaction concerning the Zambia Police, a public b