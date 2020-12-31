Inflation rises in December due to expensive foods

DUE TO EXPENSIVE FOOD PRICES, INFLATION. ALSO RISES

Zambia’s inflation accelerated by 1.8 percentage points in December from the previous month due to rising food prices.

The annual inflation rose to 19.2 percent in December from 17.4 percent in November, according to the Zambia Statistics Agency.

Interim Statistician-General Mulenga Musepa attributed the increase to a rise in prices of food items.

He told a monthly briefing that annual food inflation rose to 20.2 percent in December from 16.8 percent in November and this was mainly due to price increase of fish, meats, cooking oil, dried beans, fresh milk and sweet potatoes, among others.

On the other hand, month-on-month inflation for December rose to 3.2 percent from 2.2 percent the previous month.

The increase in the monthly inflation rate was attributed to general price movements of food items.