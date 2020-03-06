Inonge Wina says still fit to contest 2021 elections

I am still Fit and Energetic to Contest the 2021 General Elections-Inonge Wina
Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.
Mrs Wina says there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.
Lusaka based Millenium Radio reports that Mrs Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.
And Mrs Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.
She was speaking during an interaction with selected media houses ahead of this year’s International Womens Day which falls on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Mrs Wina has also urged women who are interested to contest the 2021 General elections on the Patriotic Front ticket to start preparing now.
She urged women to prepare adequately saying it is not only about the numbers but having women that are adequately prepared to take up leadership positions.
COMMENTS
Either she is just plain stupid, not seeing the rampant corruption around her in the PF, or she is just part of the corrupt story. I’m quite sure it is the latter. Resign, disappear and hide your ugly head in shame
This is what I now call the disease of Zambian politicians in power. Clinging to Power (CP) even when they realize that they very sick, bed ridden, incompetent, drunk and that others can do the job better. At the end of the day they work for their big tummy and not for the good of the nation.
Please GOGO
Just forcus your energy somewhere. No one needs your party. You have destroyed all the environment .
Don’t expect any vote from normal people.