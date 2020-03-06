Inonge Wina says still fit to contest 2021 elections

I am still Fit and Energetic to Contest the 2021 General Elections-Inonge Wina

Vice President Inonge Wina says she is still Fit and Energetic to contest the 2021 general elections.

Mrs Wina says there is no retirement age in politics and she will contest the elections if called upon to contest any position.

Lusaka based Millenium Radio reports that Mrs Wina said she still has a lot to offer and contribute to the Zambian people contrary to calls that she retires from active politics.

And Mrs Wina said the Patriotic Front remains a party of choice for most Zambians as it has a lot to offer the Zambian people.

She was speaking during an interaction with selected media houses ahead of this year’s International Womens Day which falls on Sunday 8th March 2020.

Mrs Wina has also urged women who are interested to contest the 2021 General elections on the Patriotic Front ticket to start preparing now.

She urged women to prepare adequately saying it is not only about the numbers but having women that are adequately prepared to take up leadership positions.