Insensitive PF SG continues campaigning during KK funeral

FINALLY, INSENSITIVE PF SG AND FORMER MINISTERS CONCLUDE THIER CAMPAIGNS DURING FOUNDING FATHER’S FUNERAL

Davies Mwila and group let fit campaigns the same day KK died but stubbornly refused to suspend political activities saying they will lose the logistics they had already put in place.

While the ruling party in Zambia was politicking, almost all neighbouring countries had declared weeks of national mourning and immediately ceased all political and entertainment activities.

It will be a shame and mockery to the late freedom fighter if Davies Mwila an his campaign team will pop up at the funeral house to shed crocodile tears. Let them just continue campaigning . After all, their project Chishimba Kambwili is on the ground promoting tribal hatred the same thing KK fought against.

Chembe, Saturday 19th June 2021

PHOTO FOCUS: PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON. DAVIES MWILA WRAPS UP HIS TOUR OF LUAPULA PROVINCE

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has today concluded his three day tour of Luapula Province with a call on party members to deliver hundred percent votes for President Lungu in the August 12 polls.

During his meetings with party officials and adopted candidates, Hon. Mwila also emphasized the need for unity among members.

The PF Chief Executive Officer also paid growing tribute to late Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda whom he described as a true Pan-African whose contribution to the liberation struggle stretched beyond the boarders of Zambia.

Hon. Mwila also paid courtesy calls on traditional leaders in Mwense, Nchelenge, Chienge and Mwansabombwe districts.

The PF Secretary General wrapped up his tour of Luapula Province in Chembe district.

He was accompanied by Pampashe Parliamentary candidate Hon. Ronald Chitotela MCC, Kawambwa Parliamentary candidate Nickson Chilangwa MCC, National mobilization Secretary Brian Mununka, Luapula Province PF Chairman Francis Musunga, Secretariat Director Administration Alick Tembo, Media Director Antonio Mwanza, Lusaka Province Vice Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda and other party officials.

