Instagram Star SUL gives Lusaka City 100 body bath sanitising machines

Businessman, Instagram star and Justul proprietor Shantinath Sul has pledged to donate 100 full body sanitizers to the Lusaka city council towards the fight against Covid-19.

Mr Sul says he will give the council three full body sanitizer every day to put at all bus stations in Lusaka, he adds that the machines come with the provision of solar power as the country is being faced with electricity challenges.

He made the remarks during the donation of the first set of machines at the Lusaka City Council.

We challenge minister of health Chitalu Chilufya to explain how financial donations have been used.

We further urge donors to emulate the Justul Star by donating such machines that can’t be stolen by recipients of such donations. If you donate cash to the ministry of health, chances of that money being stolen are 99 percent. This is simply the truth.