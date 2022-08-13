Israel Premier League Predictions from experts

Discover accurate football predictions regarding the Israel Premier League from professional sports analysts

Check out Israel Premier League predictions

Football edges basketball as the most followed sport in Israel. On average, the Israel Premier League live matches attract a crowd of over 20,000 people on the stadium grounds and also have a lot of media attention. It is the top flight of the Israeli football league system and is contested by 14 clubs. There are promotion and relegation mechanics in place: the teams who are relegated are demoted to the second division, Liga Leumit, and vice versa.

Founded in 1999, the Israel Premier League is ranked 21st with respect to the UEFA coefficient ranking of leagues across Europe. The league and all other divisions in Israel are controlled by the Israel Football Association. The body is responsible for organizing competitions, scheduling matches, making rules, and regulating the league.



Israel Premier League Season Preview

The ongoing 2021-2022 Israel Premier League season, which is also known as Ligat TelAviv Stock Exchange due to the sponsorship from the Tel Aviv stock exchange, is the 22nd season since its inception in 1999 and the 80th season of the highest division of Israeli football

Israel Premier League 202



In this segment, we will give an overview of the structure of the Israel Premier League. The season commenced on August 8, 2021. 14 teams compete for over 26 game weeks. The top 6 teams at the end of the 26 matches qualify for the championship round while the bottom 8 enter a relegation round.

The championship round means all six teams that make it compete against each other for a shot at the title at the end of the season. Teams who entered the relegation round play each other and the lowest-performing two teams are relegated to the second division. All 26 matchdays of the regular season have been concluded as well as two game weeks of the championship and relegation rounds.

How is Israeli football run? What is the Israeli Premier League?

The Israeli Premier League was founded in 1999 and is the highest level of football competition in Israel. It is controlled by the Israel Football Association which also hosts three domestic league cups: Israel State Cup, Toto Cup, and Israel Super Cup.

The Israel Premier League features 14 clubs over 26 game weeks every season. Since the inception of the league in 1999, only six different teams of the 29 clubs to have competed have won the title.

Below is a list of all the 14 teams competing in the 2022 season:

Beitar Jerusalem

Bnei Sakhnin

Hapoel Nof HaG

F.C. Ashdod

Hapoel Be’er Sheva

Hapoel Haifa

Hapoel Hadera

Hapoel Jerusalem

Ironi Kiryat Shmona

Hapoel Tel Aviv

Maccabi Haifa

Maccabi Netanya

Maccabi Petah Tikva

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Top Teams and Key Players in the Israel Premier league

In terms of pedigree, Maccabi Haifa have won the most Israel Premier League titles since its inception in 1999. Of the 29 clubs that have taken part in the competition since it was founded, only six of them have won the competition. These teams include Ironi Kiryat Shmona (once), Beitar Jerusalem (twice), Hapoel Tel Aviv (twice), Hapoel Be’er Sheva (three times), Maccabi Tel Aviv (six times), and Maccabi Haifa (seven times). Maccabi Tel Aviv are the current title holders and will be looking to clinch their seventh in the championship rounds.

With respect to the ongoing season, the teams are now in the playoff rounds. Maccabi Haifa accumulated the most points in the league with 59 points while Hapoel Nof HaG were bottom of the table with just 20 points won from 26 games, an average of 0.77 points won per game.

Maccabi Haifa scored a season-high 62 goals during the regular season and they have the second most solid defense after Hapoel Be’er Sheva with just 19 goals conceded. Hapoel Nof HaG has the worst defensive record as they conceded 45 goals in 26 matches. Other teams that qualified for the championship round included Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Bnei Sakhnin, Maccabi Netanya, and Hapoel Tel Aviv respectively. All other teams entered the relegation play-off.

Maccabi Haifa leads the championship play-off table with two wins from two games which takes their point tally for the season to 65 points. Likewise, Hapoel Hadera lead the relegation play-off table by two points with one win and a loss with two games played. Hapoel Nof HaG sit bottom of the table with no win in their last seven matches and amassing just three points during that time.

The top scorers of the competition are:

Where to find betting odds for the Israeli Premier League?

If you’d love to explore betting odds of the Israeli Premier League, you can find them on the official website of any bookmaker of your choice. You can then select the match or other combinations you’re invested in and proceed to place your bets.

Top tips and predictions for the Israeli Premier League

These insights will give you betting tips and predictions that will help you with your bets.

Best Defending Teams

These are the teams that have conceded the least number of goals in the 2022 Israeli Premier League Season:

Maccabi Haifa — 19 goals

Hapoel Be’er Sheva — 20 goals

Bnei Sakhnin — 31 goals

Maccabi Netanya — 32 goals

Worst Defending Teams

These are the teams that have conceded the most goals.

Hapoel Nof HaG — 47 goals

Ashdod — 45 goals

Maccabi Petah Tikva — 38 goals

Hapoel Jerusalem — 38 goals

Hapoel Haifa — 38 goals

Best Attacking Teams

Here are the teams that have scored the most goals in the ongoing season:

Maccabi Haifa — 67 goals

Maccabi Tel Aviv — 49 goals

Hapoel Be’er Sheva — 43 goals

Hapoel Tel Aviv — 38 goals

Maccabi Netanya — 36 goals

Worst Attacking Teams

Below are the teams that have scored the fewest number of goals:

Hapoel Nof HaG — 20 goals

Hapoel Jerusalem — 20 goals

Beitar Jerusalem — 25 goals

Hapoel Hadera — 26 goals

Maccabi Petah Tikva — 28 goals

Top Scorers

The list below features the top goal scorers in the competition for the 2022 season.

Omer Atzilli (Maccabi Haifa) — 18 goals

Dean David (Maccabi Haifa) — 15 goals

Alen Ozbolt (Hapoel Haifa) — 11 goals

Stipe Perica (Maccabi Tel Aviv) — 11 goals

Nikita Rukavytsya (Hapoel Be’er Sheva) — 10 goals

Alon Turgeman (Hapoel Haifa) — 10 goals

Top assists

The statistics regarding the top assists in the season are in the process of creation.

How to bet on the Israel Premier League Picks?

First, it’s a safe practice to go through all the predictions and betting tips for the future matches of the Israeli Premier League to discover which teams have the highest probability of winning their matches. After this, you may proceed to your chosen bookmaker site, select your bet, enter your stake and then confirm your picks.

What are the best betting markets for the Israel Premier League?

The Israel Premier League is the highest level of football competition in Israel, hence why bookmakers suggest multiple betting markets to punters so they can have an extensive range of choices to place their bets. The best betting markets usually proposed by experts include match winner, first goalscorer, correct score bets, over/under bets, and others.