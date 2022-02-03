It’s completely free education, government tells pupils

1

It’s completely free education, government tells pupils

Government has castigated teachers for demanding money and other items from pupils.

Government tells pupils that they should not pay anything because there is now free education.

Share this post

Related posts:

  1. Free education or is it?
  2. HH says Zambia is getting better
  3. Protect citizens, HH tells police
  4. Government to give each prisoner a mattress
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • comment-avatar
    Chisha Banda 3 hours ago

    Even those who do not understand how Government budgets are made used to parrot that free education can not be provided because they is no money but now here we are. As economically blind people it was dangerous for us to follow PF because PF is economically blind. This is the truth of the matter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.