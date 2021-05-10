It’s PF trash, says MP Mwimbu

Monze MP tJack Mwiimbu trashes PF les, desperation on Alliance.

He writes*

I have read an obnoxious and abhorrent statement that appeared in the so called Times live ZM attributed to me.

The statement is mischievous and malicious. I have not issued any such statement. I condemn in the strongest terms possible the authors of the article.

I hold Honourable Mutati and my dear colleague Kelvin Bwalya Fube in high esteem. Honourable Mutale Nalumango is my dear vice-president of the party whose credentials are impeccable.

The coming on board of my dear friends to the alliance has elated me and the entire nation. Zambians have been calling on the opposition political parties to unite and work together to remove the oppressive PF from power.

I would like to urge all Zambians to ignore and condemn yellow journalism that is being practiced by criminals in sheepskin.

Further, i would like to encourage the in coming president of the Republic of Zambia to ignore detractors with pedestrian minds.

*Long live the alliance*