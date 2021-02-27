It’s the enemy making things expensive, says Lungu

By Hector Simfukwe:

President Edgar Lungu has described price hikes on some products as an act of Sabotage because they cannot be explained.

President Lungu says there must be a good explanation for hikes in prices of commodities like Cement.

He says government is concerned with high Prices of commodities and has assured citizens that something will be done about it.

The Head of State says those who have dominated the market like in the cement business should not abuse consumers.

President Lungu says government has no plans to introduce price controls because of some cartels in some sectors of the economy.

The President said this when he held a meeting with Paramount Chief Chitimukulu in Kasama District.

President Lungu is in Kasama to open the PF Northern province elective Conference.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expressed happiness that government has put up a team to look into the high prices of commodities such as cement adding that his subjects are excited with the move.

The traditional leader thanked government for the early distribution of farming inputs.

The Paramount Chief also thanked the President for the leadership that he is providing.

ZNBC

