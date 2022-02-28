Jangulo still not picking Findlay’s phone calls

Valden Findlay, the Zambia’s version of Columbian drug balloon Pablo Escobar has continued complaining that his closest ally in the country Maurice Jangulo fondly called Griggory Rasputin has abandoned him at the most critical moment, sources close to Findlay have disclosed.

Escobar fled the country soon after the United Party for National Development (UPND) won the August 12 polls following the freezing of his bank account by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on allegations that he was involved in corrupt activities.

Findlay has complained that Jangulo has not facilitated for his safe landing in Zambia as promised prior to the elections. Findlay funded the UPND in the opposition by ensuring that Jangulo’s company Alpha C0ommodites was given a contract to supply fertiliser; whose proceeds that duo funded the then opposition party.

“If you recall, Maurice got a contract to supply fertiliser and the money is what they used to fund the UPND. But after winning the polls and Escobar is in trouble Maurice is not helping him to come back,” said the source.

During the infancy stage of Alpha Commodities, the two used to equally share the profits but now Jangulo has completely abandoned him friend. As a result, Escobar has been complaining bitterly resulting into the seemingly depressing condition that he is in now.

“The man is now depressed because his friend has abandoned him. He has been consistently phoning Rasputin even as late as last night but he is totally ignored. This is a clear case of a sophisticated mafia hitting on the once upon a time don of the city,” said the source.

Rasputin is now the new kid on the block as he claims he is close to president Hakainde Hichilema and that all government fertilier contracts could only be gotten through him. Currently, he is bragging among his associates that Alpha would be engaged by the government to supply the entire over 340,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser.

This, he said would be facilitated by ministry of Agriculture permanent secretary Green Mbozi, who was given the job by Jangulo. In appreciation, Mbozi is facilitating all payments to Alpha Commodities.

This is despite his company supplying underweight fertiliser at an exorbitant price of US1407 per ton, the highest ever in the country’s history.