Japan Tobacco international deception exposed

Tobacco industry in Zambia found to put workers at risk during COVID-19 pandemic

*Japan Tobacco International’ s deception and exploitation in Zambia exposed

June 23, 2020, Lusaka – In April 2020, during the peak of COVID-19, the Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TOFAZA) carried out snap visits to small scale farming communities sponsored by Japan Tobacco International (JTI) in Eastern Province to spot check on child labour and the conditions of women workers in tobacco farms during the COVID-19 epidemic.

The association found that children were exposed to tobacco leaf nicotine, tobacco dust and green tobacco sickness as they were not provided with COVID-19 protection. The visits also exposed the fact that children and women working in tobacco fields were not given protective clothing by Japan Tobacco International, the company that sponsors them.

This glaring anomaly was exposed to the rest of the world and in response JTI is now claiming to have pumped in US$300,000 (equivalent of K5.4million) into purchasing an assortment of preventive supplies against the spread of COVID-19 in Kaoma in Western Province and Chipata District in Eastern Province. These two districts are the epicenter of exploited small-scale tobacco growing in the country.

The purported gesture by JTI is a true reflection of tobacco industry interference in tobacco control policy formulation, given that Zambia government officials are fully involved in the receipt of such donations. The gesture by JTI is also a deceptive attempt to make the Government believe that the industry means well when in fact its actions demonstrate the opposite.

We envisage to see more of such activities by the tobacco industry as we count down towards tabling of the pending draft 2018 Tobacco and Nicotine Products Control Bill before Parliament before the end of 2020.

The tobacco industry is clearly determined to delay, frustrate, hinder and halt the Bill from being enacted into law.

However, as civil society, we are determined to ensure that the Bill is passed in line with aspirations of the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control in order to save lives being claimed by tobacco consumption.

Evidence has already emerged that tobacco consumption is a major risk factor to the spread of COVID-19, making the passing of this bill timelier than ever.

##

For more information, contact Brenda Chitindi, Tobacco Free Association of Zambia – Executive Director