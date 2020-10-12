Jay jay arrested shortly after been freed

Jay jay arrested shortly after been freed

Jay Jay re-arrested shortly after court discharges case on nolle

The State has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Eastern Province PF youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, and four others were accused of assaulting a police officer at Lusaka Central Police Station.

But Banda and others were rearrested shortly after the case was discontinued.

Earlier this month, the five accused pleaded not guilty to a charge of aggravated assault with intent to steal in the Lusaka High Court.

