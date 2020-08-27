Jay Jay Banda in hospital

Jay Jay Banda in hospital

Suspended PF Eastern Province Youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda remains sick and unresponsive in Chipata Central Hospital.

    Chilyata 1 min ago

    No wonder this arse was behaving like a mad dog. That was a sign that there was an evil spirit around him. Beating up police officers and demonstrations going nowhere; the idyot was bewitched surely. Forgive the mother fcker.

