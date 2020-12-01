Just continue trading in rains, government tells City Market marketeers

***Just last week, government told unemployed teachers to teach for free

Government has urged traders at Lusaka City market to brave the rains as it has no money to reconstruct the roof which was gutted three years ago.

Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda however says negotiations are still ongoing with the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to finance reconstruction of the market.

Meanwhile, some traders have continued appealing to government to reconstruct the market to facilitate uninterrupted trading during the rainy season.

Part of the roof of Lusaka City Market got gutted in 2017.

FLASHBACK

K1.7million Raised For Reconstruction Of Gutted City Market Used To Construct Simon Mwewa Lane Market

Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that the k1.7 million raised from various donations towards reconstruction of gutted city market has been used to construct Simon Mwewa lane market.

Speaking in parliament during the vice president`s question time this morning, Mrs. Wina explained that this is to ensure that affected Marketeers have temporal shelter as city market is being re-designed and reconstructed.

Mrs. Wina was responding to a question from UPND Monze central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know what happened to the money donated by well-wishers towards reconstruction of gutted city market is and why the market has not yet been reconstructed.

