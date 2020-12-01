Just continue trading in rains, government tells City Market marketeers

***Just last week, government told unemployed teachers to teach for free
Government has urged traders at Lusaka City market to brave the rains as it has no money to reconstruct the roof which was gutted three years ago.
Minister of Local Government, Charles Banda however says negotiations are still ongoing with the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) to finance reconstruction of the market.
Meanwhile, some traders have continued appealing to government to reconstruct the market to facilitate uninterrupted trading during the rainy season.
Part of the roof of Lusaka City Market got gutted in 2017.
FLASHBACK
K1.7million Raised For Reconstruction Of Gutted City Market Used To Construct Simon Mwewa Lane Market
1 year ago
Vice President Inonge Wina has disclosed that the k1.7 million raised from various donations towards reconstruction of gutted city market has been used to construct Simon Mwewa lane market.
Speaking in parliament during the vice president`s question time this morning, Mrs. Wina explained that this is to ensure that affected Marketeers have temporal shelter as city market is being re-designed and reconstructed.
Mrs. Wina was responding to a question from UPND Monze central Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu who wanted to know what happened to the money donated by well-wishers towards reconstruction of gutted city market is and why the market has not yet been reconstructed.
The money donated was put to good use by constructing Simon Mwewa lane market which has sheltered marketeers who were affected in the city market inferno.The PF government will work hand in hand with ZNS to reconstruct city market as soon as all logistics are put in place.Marketeers who are mostly women are work hard to feed their families and send their children to school and its for this reason that simon Mwewa lane market was built to carter for these women.The PF government has the interest of all traders at heart regardless of their political affiliation and very soon they will be given some empowerment to ease their trade. Come 2021 all traders should vote for the PF for infintu ni Edgar Lungu. If HH tongas will grab all trading spaces and some marketeerswho are not tongas will be left with no trading space for selling their merchandise.