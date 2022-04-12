Kabimba advises Lilian Shawa to resign

IGNORE THOSE RANTS: DON’T THROW STONES AT EVERY DOG BARKING, YOU ARE DOING WELL, CHITIMUKULU TELLS HH

PARAMOUNT chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has told President Hakainde Hichilema that: “don’t try to throw stones at every dog that barks at you. They will distract you! The only solution is to move forward.”

Paramount chief Chitimukulu was speaking when President Hichilema paid a courtesy call on him in Malole, Northern Province this afternoon.

Earlier, the President told the Mwinelubemba that his administration is focused on developing all parts of Zambia, on the basis of unity.

The President was accompanied to the paramount chief’s palace by Cabinet ministers in Felix Mutati (technology and science), Elias Mubanga (small and medium enterprises), Paul Chanda Kabuswe (mines) and Doreen Mwamba (mines).

Others are Northern Province minister Leonard Mbao, Muchinga Province minister Henry Sikazwe, Northern Province UPND chairman Victor Sinkala, presidential political advisor Levy Ngoma and UPND deputy national chairperson Andrew Banda, among others.

#Kalemba April 12, 2022