Kabimba preaches rule of law to HH ?

HYPOCRITE KABIMBA WRITES TO HH OVER HUMAN RIGHTS ‘ABUSES’

This is the same angry and frustrated man who abused power and sponsor thugs to beat up people when he was PF SG and later justice minister.

Today KABIMBA can preach about respect for the rule of law?

The picture below shows Kabimba’s thugs in action in 2013.

𝐊𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐦𝐛𝐚 𝐖𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐇𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐇𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚 𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬

21st December, 2021

His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema

State House

Independence Avenue

Lusaka.

Your Excellency,

Greetings and compliments of the season.

I have decided to write you after a great deal of thought and dismay regarding some campaign promises you personally made and what has followed now that you are occupying the office of presidency after the 12th August, 2021, general elections.

(i)Freedom of Expression.

On many occasions while you were in the opposition and fell victim to the injustices frequently perpetrated against you by the PF government, you promised the Zambian people that when elected as president you shall guarantee all citizens freedom of expression as provided by the constitution which you later swore to uphold and respect.

One of the most obnoxious provisions in this area is the provision in the Penal Code which provides for the criminal defamation of the president. This archaic provision which has its roots in our colonial past to protect the British monarchy and not the British prime minister is not consonant with the tenets of the rule of law which you have continued to proclaim and the fundamental right of citizens to express themselves against the wrongs you are likely to commit or omit to do as head of state. This provision as you may know does not exist in the statute books of the United States of America.

I, therefore, wish to say this to you, that if you are truly a democrat as you claim to be, you should promptly have this provision removed as you are neither a monarch nor a saint but a mere mortal of flesh and blood who should be subject to criticism by our citizens without hiding under the protection of the realm of criminal defamation.

(ii)Rights of Suspects.

Our criminal justice system is anchored on the principle that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty by an impartial tribunal established by law. Such a tribunal is represented by our courts of law.

Again as a reminder to you, you cried foul about the number of times when you and other UPND members were arrested while you were in the opposition without the police and other investigating agencies observing the due process of law. Again as president, you publicly proclaimed to this nation that the police shall not detain or keep in custody any person or suspect unless and until they have fully investigated the alleged offence committed by such a person.

However, what the nation has seen in the recent past is the complete opposite. We have witnessed the rights of politicians picked up as suspects being violated with gross impunity under your watch. We have seen suspects of bondable offenses remain in police custody for days for no good or justifiable reasons. If the police is defying your good intentions and instructions, why have you not taken actions or come out to publicly condemn these transgressions by the police? Your loud silence as president and commander –in-chief is beginning to translate into tacit acquiescence of such open injustices.

(iii)Political Cadre violence

It was overly mischievous and embarrassing for your party spokesperson during the Sunday interview edition on 19th December, 2021, to make a statement that the acts of violence perpetrated by UPND cadres at the radio station in Mpika recently and chelstone police station last week were isolated incidents. Where was the man when on more than one occasion you stated publicly that political cadre violence would have no place in Zambia under your government? I hope you realise that even the acts of violence we saw under PF started with what Zambians thought were an exception and not the norm as it later turned out to be. Since these incidents are to be treated as exceptions, please tell the nation when the citizens of this country should start counting and consider acts of political party violence by your cadres as systemic and a part of the UPND political culture which would necessitate your intervention as President as you promised the people.

Your Excellency, in the words of Thomas Hardy, “Character is fate,’’……..that our lives are determined in large part by our own attitudes and actions.’’

Yours faithfully,

Wynter M. Kabimba, SC, ODS.

General Secretary