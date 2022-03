Wynter Kabimba on PF

👉🏾PF did worse things and should be last people to cry and complain.

👉🏾PF needs to continue apologising to the Zambian people for the political culture of:

1. Violence

2. Thuggery

3. Intolerance

4. Rascals they released and unleashed on the streets of Zambia

👉🏾The reason PF boycotted the women’s day celebrations is because they are broke.