Kabwata MP killed by car

MP

LEVY MUKANDAWILE BASHED RIGHT AT HIS GATE

Kabwata Constituency Chairman, Isaac Sulwe Hamuchele narrates the story of how late Levy Mkandawire was bashed by a vehicle BMW registration number ALM 5955.

According to officials on the site the late was opening the gate when the BMW steered from the road and bashed into his parked car registration number ALX 2038 which later hit him and crushed him against the wall.

Mr Sulwe said the late sustained deep cuts on his head , chest and one of the legs.

Earlier he was addressing youths over the disbursement of CDF after he went to prepare for parliament.

Two weeks ago there was a story circulating that he had passed on but the late issued a statement refuting the rumor.

And today the late was bashed as he was opening his gate to get ready for parliament this afternoon.

Minister of Water Development Hon Mposha and Min of Community Development Hon Doreen Mwamba, Lusaka District Chairperson Saviour Ndaba and Lusaka Deputy Mayor Katie Sinyangwe and other party officials were at woodlands police station this afternoon to follow up the matter of the accident.

Funeral house is situated at Number 24 , Chalata road woodlands extension

UPND MEDIA TEAM