Kafue records 2 new cases of Covid 19

By Darius Choonya

Kafue District has recorded two new generation of covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours following the mass screening taking place in the district.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the new cases involves a 13 year old child and an 84 year old man who is believed to have contracted the virus from positive cases that were earlier picked in the district.

This brings the number of cases so far recorded in Kafue to over 12.

Chilufya claimed  that the Copperbelt case that was reported yesterday is a repeat case and therefore Copperbelt did not record any new case on Sunday.

Zambia now has a cumulative figure of 89 cases, 44 active cases, and 42 recoveries with the death toll standing at 3.

