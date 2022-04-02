Kagame to visit Zambia

Preparations have heightened in the tourist capital Livingstone ahead of the state visit by Rwandan President PAUL KAGAME.

A Check by ZANIS found a team of Senior Government officials led by Provincial Permanent Secretary NAMANI MONZE inspecting some works at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula international Airport, the Mukuni Big five and the Victoria Falls.

The Billboards welcoming the visiting President and the Host to Livingstone have been erected along Airport Road, Musio tunya Road and in the Central Business District of Livingstone.

According to the Program availed to ZANIS, President PAUL KAGAME will be received at Harry Mwanga Nkumbula international airport by his Counter President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA on Monday 4th April 2022.

The two heads of state are expected to hold bilateral talks as well as sampling tourism packages on offer in Livingstone