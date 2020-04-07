Kaizer Zulu apologises to MP he assaulted

Notorious State House Official Kaizer Zulu has apologised to PF Central Committee member and Chitambo Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr. Remember Chanda Mutale for assaulting him.

Zulu has also regretted bringing the name of President Edgar Lungu in the matter which he said was purely private and personal.

In a statement issued in Lusaka, he said the differences between the two will be resolved outside the Police.

On 21st March, 2020, Mutale reported Zulu for assault.

Zulu said he has met Mutale and under the counsel of the Zambia Police Command, and the two have buried their differences and will in future work in harmony.

On 21st March,2020, Zulu is allegedly to have assaulted Mutale at Chicago Bar situated at East Park Mall.