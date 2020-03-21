Kaizer Zulu beats up another person

Kaiser Zulu in another fight scandal

Stare House aide for operations Kaizer Zulu Friday evening beat up Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee and Central province Chairperson Mwila Mutale during a drink up at Lusaka’s Chicago’s pub.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Kaizer was only restrained from shooting the Central province Chairperson by a PF cadre, Clever Zulu who is planted at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA).

Zulu accused the Central province Chair of having insulted him and President Lungu.

Kaiser Lungu was recently reassigned from being Chief political advisor to Special Advisor Operations.

KZ, as he is known in the PF circles is believed to possess Presidential powers as he does as he pleases.

“KZ even boasts that he is law unto himself,” revealed one of the cadres who witnessed the fracas