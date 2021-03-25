Kaizer Zulu impounds diplomatic vehicles

KAIZER ZULU

CAUSES DIPLOMATIC ROW, IMPOUNDS DIPLOMATIC CAR FROM SAUDI ARABIAN EMBASSY

Former State House Assistant for Politics, Kaizer Zulu has caused a diplomatic row this afternoon on Alick Nkhata Road when he impounded a diplomatic vehicle from the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

Zulu claimed that the vehicle was overspeeding and risked his life, his Russian wife and kids.

Kaizer impounded the vehicle and called RTSA officials. The scene attracted a public spectre.

RTSA officials came on the scene and found the two cars parked at Radio Christian Voice.

Kaizer insisted the two occupant be arrested as he claimed that diplomatic immunity only applied at their residences and embassy and not on public roads.

A Police officer from the Diplomat Unit was called and pleaded with Kaizer to let the Saudi Diplomats free.

Details Coming.