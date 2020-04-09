Kaizer Zulu refuses to appear in court

By Agness Changala-Katongo (DAILY REVELATIONS)

The four Lusaka men who sued Kaizer Zulu in the Lusaka High Court for assault are seeking a judgement in default of appearance and defence against him and his co-defendants so that they get compensation for assault and false imprisonment.

In this case, Bernard Nshindo, Sengelwayo Jere, Saul Masikoti who are qualified surveyors and businessmen, and Mason Mweemba, a driver, have sued Zulu, the former political adviser to President Edgar Lungu and his friends Mpange Kachingwe, Raffiq Rashid, and Bella Mwanza a Director of Chita Lodge Limited, seeking among other claims damages for assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping, on the pretext that they were photographing his speed boat at Chita Lodge, in Kafue.

The four who have also cited Chita Lodge Limited in the case claimed that Zulu accused them of wanting to assassinate him when they allegedly captured his speed boat to which he manhandled them whilst firing gun shots in the air and pointed a pistol to their heads and threatened to kill them.

But Zulu and his co-defendants have not responded to the claims by the plaintiffs since they were taken to court last year to date forcing the complainants to ask the court to enter judgement in default of appearance.

According to an application for judgement in default of appearance pursuant to Order 13 Rule 1 of the High Court Rules Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, the plaintiffs want Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid to compensate them for damages of assault and battery, nervous shock, false imprisonment, kidnapping and larceny.

They also want damages for wrongful detention arising out of the continued illegal possession of their property by Zulu, damages for injuries they suffered and costs of reconstructive surgery, damages for mental strain and anguish arising out of the defendants unlawful actions.

They further want statutory interest on the said sums owed from the date of occurrence and from the date of judgement including costs.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court on September 12, the plaintiffs stated that while at Chita Lodge in Kafue on September 7, they where approached by Zulu, Kachingwe, Rashid, Mwanza and others, who accused them of taking pictures of Zulu’s speed boat.

The Plaintiffs contended that they denied taking pictures of Zulu’s boat and offered to delete all their personal pictures that they captured on their phones whilst at Chita Lodge to satisfy the demands of Zulu and his friends.

The four stated that Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid who were armed with pistols, lost their cool and immediately begun to physically assault Jere, to which Masikoti and Mweemba attempted to bolt out of the recreation center and a car chase characterized while Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid fired live ammunition.

They stated that Masikoti and Mweemba could not dash out of the premises as Mwanza ordered security guards of Chita Lodge to seal all exit points at the establishment which led to their apprehension and unlawful detention.

Nshindo, Jere, Masikoti and Mweemba are seeking an order of injunction restraining Zulu, Kachingwe and Rashid from threatening and/or assaulting them.

They are further claiming damages for assault and battery; damages for nervous shock; damages for False Imprisonment and kidnapping.

They also want special and/or aggravated damages for injuries that they suffered, interest and costs.⊆