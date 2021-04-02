Kakoma introduces PF at relative’s funeral

Photos of the day, soldiers attend funeral of PF cadre Charles Kakoma’s relative in Chavuma district of Northwestern province.

Kakoma took advantage his funeral to campaign for PF in his village but meant stiff resistance as he and PF running mate Joseph Malanji only managed to entice headmen to read some statement prepared by PF.

A survey by the Watchdog shows that Chavuma remains solidly behind UPND and that even Kakoma’s immediate family members have refused to join PF.

