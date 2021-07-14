Kalaba tells PF to stop the violence

Harry Kalaba calls out PF and President Lungu on electoral violence

Democratic Party (DP) president Harry Kalaba has called out the Patriotic Front (PF) as the major perpetrators of political violence in Zambia.

Speaking shortly before pledging his party’s commitment to free and violence free elections Kalaba regretted that Presudent Lungu had snubbed the peace pledge signing ceremony.

PF secretary general, Davis Mwila said the ruling party was committed to peaceful elections.

Mr. Mwila said the party would campaign on the achievement of the party while in government.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema appealed to also committed the UPND to peaceful campaigns.

The main opposition leader however called upon the police and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to facilitate for free and fair elections.

He said the police should not arrest victims but perpetrators of the vice.

New Heritage Party said development would not be achieved in an environment of violence.

The political party leaders are currently at Mulungushi where they are signing a peace accord.